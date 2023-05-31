The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi governor disowns official portrait in circulation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor, in the statement, disclosed that the photograph does not represent his official portrait as the governor.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru.
Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru.

Recommended articles

Nwifuru disowned the portrait in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The governor, in the statement, disclosed that the photograph does not represent his official portrait as the governor.

“The public should disregard the photograph as the governor’s official portrait will be made public when it is ready,” the statement read.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oye bows out as 38-year-old Ezeokenwa emerges APGA national chairman

Oye bows out as 38-year-old Ezeokenwa emerges APGA national chairman

Inauguration: Police arrest 93 suspected criminals in Kano

Inauguration: Police arrest 93 suspected criminals in Kano

50 passengers unhurt as aircraft skids off Lagos airport runway

50 passengers unhurt as aircraft skids off Lagos airport runway

Ebonyi governor disowns official portrait in circulation

Ebonyi governor disowns official portrait in circulation

Subsidy removal best, wisest decision - Fayose commends Tinubu

Subsidy removal best, wisest decision - Fayose commends Tinubu

Alex Otti suspends collection of transport levies in Abia State

Alex Otti suspends collection of transport levies in Abia State

NLC rejects fuel price hike, lambasts NNPC for hasty announcement

NLC rejects fuel price hike, lambasts NNPC for hasty announcement

BREAKING: Davido finally reacts to OON Award from Buhari

BREAKING: Davido finally reacts to OON Award from Buhari

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts