Ebonyi Fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023

The Director of Fire Service, Raphael Ibiam, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki. Ibiam identified electrical surge as a major cause of the fire incidents experienced during the period under review.

According to him, property worth millions of naira were destroyed during the period. The fire expert disclosed that estimated property worth ₦54, 255 million were lost to the incidents while belongings saved were valued over ₦1 billion.

He gave the statistics of the inferno to include casualties, false alarms and non-fire incidents attended by the fire and rescue services in the state. The director stated that two victims were burnt to death during the occurrences.

“Fire calls received during this period is 66, two persons were rescued, got 2 false calls among others,” Ibiam said.