ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi Fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fire expert disclosed that estimated property worth ₦54, 255 million were lost to the incidents while belongings saved were valued over ₦1 billion.

Ebonyi fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023 (Newsdiaryonline)
Ebonyi fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023 (Newsdiaryonline)

Recommended articles

The Director of Fire Service, Raphael Ibiam, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki. Ibiam identified electrical surge as a major cause of the fire incidents experienced during the period under review.

According to him, property worth millions of naira were destroyed during the period. The fire expert disclosed that estimated property worth ₦54, 255 million were lost to the incidents while belongings saved were valued over ₦1 billion.

He gave the statistics of the inferno to include casualties, false alarms and non-fire incidents attended by the fire and rescue services in the state. The director stated that two victims were burnt to death during the occurrences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fire calls received during this period is 66, two persons were rescued, got 2 false calls among others,” Ibiam said.

He charged the general public to also take precautionary measures to avert fire and always remember to put off electrical appliances at home, offices when not in use.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Ebonyi Fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023

Ebonyi Fire Service records 69 fire incidents, 2 deaths in 2023

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD

Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in full swing at Eagle Square, Abuja

Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in full swing at Eagle Square, Abuja

7 major players in Nigeria's first military coup that happened 58 years ago

7 major players in Nigeria's first military coup that happened 58 years ago

Sanusi criticises Kano APC candidate's response to election defeat

Sanusi criticises Kano APC candidate's response to election defeat

No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

No family will be left alone in face of adversity - Otu vows support for fallen heroes families

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Be magnanimous in victory and father to all - Ex-Senate President advises Alia

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [Tribune]

Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam [NAN]

Nigerian Army destroys 233 illegal refineries in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Rivers - GOC