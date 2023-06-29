ADVERTISEMENT
Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ebonyi Government has declared Saturday, July 1, as sanitation day throughout the state to mobilise residents of the state to clean the environment.

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State
Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State

According to the statement, the exercise will last between the hours of 7 am and 10 am with restriction of both human and vehicular movements across the state within the period.

Accordingly, all the residents of the state are required to keep their compounds, drainages/gutters and surroundings clean.

“There will be no human or vehicular movements or sporting activities of any kind during the period of the exercise, except those on essential duties, including health officials, and security personnel who must show valid means of identification.

“Residents of the state are further informed that defaulters will be arrested by security operatives and Ministry of Environment staff and prosecuted under the state Environmental laws,” the statement read.

The Commissioner who expressed government’s readiness and commitment to combat environmental degradation, appealed to the residents to assist the ministry to keep the entire state clean and ‘green’ at all times for the benefit of everybody.

He further warned against indiscriminate disposal of refuse at unauthorised refuse disposal sites and in drainages in the state.

Ebonyi declares July 1 sanitation day, bans movement from 7 am to 10 am

