Ebonyi govt asks scholars to sign agreement to return home after studies in UK

News Agency Of Nigeria

The scholarship board chairman said the government had spent huge resources on the scheme, adding that beneficiaries were drawn from all 13 LGAs of the state.

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru. [X:@FrancisNwifuru]
Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru. [X:@FrancisNwifuru]

Chief Chaka Nweze, the chairman of the state scholarship board, said this on Saturday in Abakaliki while addressing the 263 beneficiaries of the scheme on requirements to ensure a hitch-free departure process.

Nweze, former chairman, Ohaozara Local Government Area, said the beneficiaries would sign a bond with the government to ensure they did not defect during their academic pursuits in the UK.

“The government will sign a bond with the beneficiaries’ universities of study so that they would return to the state on completing their studies.

“They would deploy their expertise to the services of Ebonyi and its people at least for 5 years.

“They can afterwards transverse the whole world if they like as the government must have gotten due returns on its investment,” he said.

The scholarship board chairman said the government had spent huge resources on the scheme, adding that beneficiaries were drawn from all 13 LGAs of the state.

“The government has spent about N3 billion on its national scholarship scheme and the beneficiaries have all secured their admissions into universities across the country.

“They have been profiled for the payment of their tuition fees and also would soon receive their living expenses,” he said.

Nweze said the government has spent about 9 billion naira on its overseas scholarship and is expected to spend an extra N500 million on the beneficiary's flight, and visa among other expenses.

“We have engaged three universities for the beneficiary's academic pursuits, as a representative of one of the universities is presently in the state.

“The beneficiaries are presently being put through on meeting the international passport, visa, health condition among other requirements,” he said.

Prof. Humphrey Nwaobashi, a member of the board urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the state as the government had spent huge resources for the academic benefits.

“The beneficiaries have 12 months to complete their programmes and would be monitored to ensure that they are justifying the objectives of sending them abroad.

“We would be in liaison with the university authority to give us minute-by-minute information of the activities for onward transmission to the state governor,” he said.

Miss Chika Onele, one of the beneficiaries thanked the governor for the immeasurable opportunity of enhancing their academic pursuits and pledged to justify the huge investment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

