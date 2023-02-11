Ebonyi APC governorship candidate, others involved in road accident.

The incident occured when a truck rammed into his convoy around Amagu community, in the Abakaliki Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Nwifuru was returning from a grand finale rally that took place at the country home of the incumbent Governor, David Umahi, at Uburu community, in the Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi state.

Reports say the impact of the crash shattered the candidate's bulletproof SUV, after hitting an electric pole in the area.

Other survivors of the accident include Umahi's younger brother, Hon. Austin Umahi, and the Ebonyi APC Chairman, Hon. Stanley Emegha.

Addressing journalists shortly after the incident, the governor's brother who also serves as the Director General of the Divine Mandate campaign organization, gave glory to God for saving their lives.

Umahi's words: “Yes, there was an accident but the hand of God was massively behind us. We came under divine mandate, and God has demonstrated it.

“This accident would have been avoided, but unfortunately, we don’t know whether the truck driver was drunk.

“Because I narrowly escaped it and the next vehicle was our candidate’s vehicle. And the man just crossed the road and pushed them into a bush. It’s unfortunate.

“But we thank God for everything because the candidate has no scratch, the two other persons and the drivers in the vehicles also had no scratch.”