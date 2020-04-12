The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has said, more than ever, Nigeria and its citizens desire unity, love and special courage to come out victorious against COVID-19.

Obasa said this in his goodwill message to Christians in the country as they mark this year’s Easter celebration amid the challenge of a spreading virus that has kept some states, including Lagos, on lockdown.

In a statement released on Sunday, RT. Hon. Obasa, who doubles as the chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, noted that where unity exists, the people show obedience to law, order and every other directive aimed at resolving challenges.

The Speaker commended the executive arm of the Lagos State government headed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the leadership roles and perfect steps it had taken since COVID-19 hit Lagos.

According to him, the state government urgently desires massive encouragement from the residents at this trying time when courage is needed to tackle the spreading virus.

“This was why members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in the wake of COVID-19, met and passed a bill granting more powers to the governor in the face of the efforts to tackle the virus.

“The bill also stipulates the roles the residents are expected to play if we all agree that COVID-19 must be eradicated in Lagos, the state that is known to be a mini-Nigeria.

“At this critical time in our history, we must not only cry to God or get closer to Him, we must follow up by ensuring strict adherence to directives.

“We have been told about washing of hands with soap and water, using hand sanitisers where possible, maintaining social distance, and giving special attention to our health.

“Government’s best can only reflect positively where the residents are determined to show support and love for their neighbours at this time,” he said.

He urged his constituents and the residents of the state to remain safe and cautious while the lockdown persists.