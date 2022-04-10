RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Easter: FRSC vows to arrest anyone who drive under influence of alcohol

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will apprehend motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs during Easter.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar said some motorists were likely to indulge in drinking alcohol, which would make them disobey traffic rules and regulations on the highways during festive season.

“So, the FRSC personnel would be all out across the state to checkmate driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“In addition, the FRSC would impose strict punishment on any motorist apprehended or caught driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” he said.

The Sector Commander enjoined motorists to avoid drunk-driving and imbibe safety culture on the roads to reduce crashes during the Easter celebration.

Umar added that road usage required common sense, just like social activities.

He admonished motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations as an action of a driver could affect other motorists directly or indirectly.

NAN reports that Easter will be celebrated across the country between April 15 to April 18.

News Agency Of Nigeria

