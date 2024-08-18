ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Early morning fire caused by power surge destroys shops in Anambra market

News Agency Of Nigeria

No Life was lost as the fire affected two stores and a provision shop while many other stores and shops in the market were saved.

Early morning fire caused by power surge destroys shops in Anambra market [NAN]
Early morning fire caused by power surge destroys shops in Anambra market [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many other stores and shops in the market were saved by firefighters.

The Chief Fire Officer, Anambra Fire Service, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Onitsha on Sunday.

Chiketa said: ”The Anambra Fire Service received a distress call at 2:00 a.m. of a fire outbreak at Mainline of Mgbuka Obosi market.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The gallant firefighters and equipment were deployed immediately to the scene, they fought and contained the fire.

”No Life was lost, the fire affected two stores and a provision shop while many other stores and shops in the market were saved.

”Power surge was identified as the cause of the fire outbreak,” he said.

He advised the general public to always be safety conscious in whatever they did, adding that fire was destructive when out of control.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Early morning fire caused by power surge destroys shops in Anambra market

Early morning fire caused by power surge destroys shops in Anambra market

Prices of perishable items crash in Yobe, Borno, Adamawa

Prices of perishable items crash in Yobe, Borno, Adamawa

Scarcity hits Lagos as fuel stations run out of stock, illegal hawkers take over

Scarcity hits Lagos as fuel stations run out of stock, illegal hawkers take over

Anambra hunters rescue kidnapped siblings from gunmen, arrest hoodlums

Anambra hunters rescue kidnapped siblings from gunmen, arrest hoodlums

Malta Saga: Calls for independent leadership of NNPCL, oil & gas agencies heighten

Malta Saga: Calls for independent leadership of NNPCL, oil & gas agencies heighten

Tinubu approves reconstruction of major bridge linking Adamawa, Borno

Tinubu approves reconstruction of major bridge linking Adamawa, Borno

Gov Fintiri disburses ₦500m to 10,000 Adamawa women, inaugurates 31 busses

Gov Fintiri disburses ₦500m to 10,000 Adamawa women, inaugurates 31 busses

Bashir Hadeija: Fresh reaction trails minister's ex-aide in alleged gun-running

Bashir Hadeija: Fresh reaction trails minister's ex-aide in alleged gun-running

MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts

MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru [Within Nigeria]

Nwifuru pays ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank’ women project

Kegites Club forms new association in US [NAN]

Kegites Club forms new association in US

Nigerians condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Nigerians online condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue