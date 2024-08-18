Early morning fire caused by power surge destroys shops in Anambra market

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many other stores and shops in the market were saved by firefighters.

The Chief Fire Officer, Anambra Fire Service, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Onitsha on Sunday.

Chiketa said: ”The Anambra Fire Service received a distress call at 2:00 a.m. of a fire outbreak at Mainline of Mgbuka Obosi market.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The gallant firefighters and equipment were deployed immediately to the scene, they fought and contained the fire.

”No Life was lost, the fire affected two stores and a provision shop while many other stores and shops in the market were saved.

”Power surge was identified as the cause of the fire outbreak,” he said.