Eagle Square Abuja wears new looks on eve of Tinubu's inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

Access to the venue will only be allowed to accredited persons and designated vehicles on the inauguration day.

Eagle Square Abuja wears new looks on eve of Tinubu's inauguration. [Twitter:@abdullahayofel]
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 5000 sitting capacity venue had undergone some level of renovation in the build up to the inauguration, which would hold in less than 24 hours.

NAN reports that the venue had been adorned with Nigerian flags and flags of other countries, while some parts had been repainted.

The Very Important Personality(VIP) Pavilion was among parts of the square that was repainted worked on ahead the inauguration.

The Eagle Square was constructed in 1999 to mark take-off of the Fourth Republic and had been the venue for presidential inauguration since then.

The square also served as venue for other activities like Worker’s Day celebration and political rallies among others.

Meanwhile, security had been beefed up within and around the square in preparation for the inauguration of a new government on May 29.

Part of the security measures was the restriction of movement within and around the Eagle Square.

NAN reports that the National Security Adviser(NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno had said there would be restriction of movement at a certain range around the Eagle Square.

Monguno, who heads the Security, Facilities and Intelligence Committee of the Presidential Transition Council(PTC), said there would be traffic diversion around the area.

He also said there would be provision of alternative routes for motorists and pedestrians.

The NSA said, “If you have no business with security you need not be near the vicinity of the programme especially on the inauguration day.”

NAN reports that access to the venue will only be allowed to accredited persons and designated vehicles on the inauguration day.

Meanwhile, the inauguration day, Monday, May 29, has been declared public holiday.

