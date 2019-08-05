The case which was heard at Kaduna State High Court today, granted the Cleric’s bail application to enable him to travel to India for medical attention.

The report was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya in a statement in Abuja, this evening.

Earlier, the DSS pledges to obey court order granting El-Zakzaky bail.

“This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-ZAKZAKY leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.

“Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy,” SSS spokesperson, Afunanya, said in a statement.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat were arrested in Kaduna in 2015 after soldiers killed over 300 members of the IMN for allegedly throwing stones at the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, an act declared by the Army to be an assassination attempt.