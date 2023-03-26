DSS sends strong warning to fake news peddlers amid plot to incite violence

The DSS warned that those orchestrating and disseminating fake news with an aim to rile the citizens against the present and incoming administrations should desist from the act forthwith.

This was contained in a statement by the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in which it also raised the alarm over plans by some elements to cause unrest in the country.

This is coming two weeks after a similar alert was raised advising political stakeholders not to violate the rules of engagement and ensure to avail themselves of the instrumentalities of the law to seek redress for any suspicions of infractions on extant electoral laws.

The DSS said on Saturday that, while some political players had complied with the advisory and sought redress in court, others were spewing incendiary rhetorics capable of causing unrest.

The statement read: “The Department of State Services, again, alerts the public of plans to violently disrupt peace in the country. The service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that.

“It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without a doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it.”

“Be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy.

“Those peddling fake news, hate speech, and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the federal, state, and parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

