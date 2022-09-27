RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS operatives arrest soldier who ‘supplies guns to kidnappers’ in Abuja

Bayo Wahab

The DSS reportedly planned a sting operation against the soldier after kidnappers in the custody of the security agency made an allegation against him.

DSS operatives. (guardian)
The soldier was reportedly arrested last week during an operation carried out by the DSS and members of the Vigilante Group of around Dankogi Park in Zuba.

How he was arrested: A vigilante source who spoke to Daily Trust said the DSS sought the assistance of the local security group in Zuba to arrest the suspect based on previous arms deal allegations against him.

“It was learnt that the suspect, in the first deal, had allegedly hired out a gun for a kidnap operation for N300,000.

“Then in the second instance, they contacted him for another deal and he demanded N200,000 which the kidnappers allegedly paid, but he failed to produce the gun,” the source said.

The source disclosed that the DSS planned a sting operation against the soldier after kidnappers in the custody of the security agency made an allegation against him.

“So they contacted him for another deal to supply them with AK-47s to buy at the cost of N3 million.

“We went to the agreed site on the delivery day here in Zuba, and took position. He arrived at the scene in his car to present the arm, and that was the time we came out and caught him with the gun well wrapped,’’ the source told Daily Trust.

He further revealed that an AK-47 rifle, and a fully loaded magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition, were found inside one of the safe compartments of the soldier’s car.

“We drove him to our office where a document was signed with the DSS and handed him over to them,’’ the source said.

Bayo Wahab

