DSS launches directorate of PR, appoints Peter Afunanya as director

In an official statement released on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in Abuja, the DSS announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Afunanya as the pioneer Director of DPRSC.

Dr. Afunanya, who previously served as the Public Relations Officer of DSS, will assume the role of supervising director and oversee the service's public communications.

Effective September 26th, Dr. Afunanya brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over two decades in various critical areas, including intelligence analysis, threat assessment, security administration, VIP protection, investigation, and counterterrorism. He is also well-versed in open source intelligence management, background checks, security vetting, surveillance, and security sector governance.

In addition to his impressive security and intelligence background, Dr. Afunanya has a strong academic foundation. He holds a Ph.D. in Security and Strategic Studies from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and a Master's degree in Peace and Strategic Studies from the University of Ilorin. His educational journey includes a Master of Arts degree in English Language from the University of Uyo and a Second Class Upper Division Bachelor's degree in English Language from Abia State University, Uturu.