RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DSS didn't raise a red flag on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket - Presidency

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidency says no classified report against the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election by the Department of State Service (DSS) has been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari.

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]
APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an online newspaper, Peoples Gazette, on Friday quoted the DSS report frowning at APC presidential candidate’s (Bola Tinubu) decision to nominate a fellow Muslim as vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Recommended articles

The online newspaper also quoted the report as describing Tinubu’s decision as a recipe for renewed sectarian crises that could destabilise Nigeria.

It further reported that a classified report was sent to President Buhari by the DSS, highlighting the security implications of the choice of former Gov. Kashim Shettima as vice-presidential running mate to Tinubu.

”The document, which got to the president by way of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), said Tinubu should consider security implications of his selection before making it public,” the newspaper reported.

However, Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, described the online report as fake and meant to sow division and chaos on the choice of Shettima.

Shehu, therefore, advised Nigerians to always ignore what he described as toxic reports, calling the online newspaper as a ”deadly virus”.

The statement read in part: ”We wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently pirate online newspaper seeking to sow division and chaos on the choice of former Governor Kashim Shettima as the running mate of our Party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

”This so-called newspaper is like a deadly virus. Stay safe by keeping away from its toxic reports.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke explains why he jumped queue to vote

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke explains why he jumped queue to vote

They're not allowing our supporters vote in Ife, Davido raises alarm

They're not allowing our supporters vote in Ife, Davido raises alarm

DSS didn't raise a red flag on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket - Presidency

DSS didn't raise a red flag on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket - Presidency

Insecurity: Akeredolu donates 50 patrol vehicles to security agencies

Insecurity: Akeredolu donates 50 patrol vehicles to security agencies

#Osundecides2022: Residents get free Akara at Aregbesola’s home in Ilesha

#Osundecides2022: Residents get free Akara at Aregbesola’s home in Ilesha

OsunDecides: I still have faith in Nigeria, 95-year-old voter declares

OsunDecides: I still have faith in Nigeria, 95-year-old voter declares

Group comes for Babachir for condemning APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Group comes for Babachir for condemning APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Despite PVC campaigns, over 470k voters’ cards were not collected in Osun

Despite PVC campaigns, over 470k voters’ cards were not collected in Osun

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke votes as Oyetola urges residents to avoid violence

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke votes as Oyetola urges residents to avoid violence

Trending

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. [Twitter:@eonsintelligenc]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Kuje Prison Break