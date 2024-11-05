ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Driver, conductor set LASTMA officer ablaze during arrest attempt in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The duo poured petrol on the LASTMA officer and engaged in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.

LASTMA officer
LASTMA officer

Recommended articles

Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“LASTMA has been made aware of a distressing video showing the driver of a Volkswagen T4 commercial bus, licence plate LSD 355 CK, setting both his vehicle and LASTMA officer ablaze in a brazen attempt to evade arrest.

“This shocking event transpired today (Tuesday), November 5, when the driver resisted arrest with extreme aggression by LASTMA officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The vehicle had been intercepted for violating traffic regulations in the Cele inward Mile 2 area,” he said.

Adebayo noted that the driver and his conductor in the course of arrest, erupted into a frenzy, resorting to pouring petrol on the LASTMA officer and engaging in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.

“The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment."

He reiterated LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to preserving order and ensuring the safety of Lagos roads, as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018. Adebayo, however, urged commercial and other drivers to comply fully with traffic regulations and respect the authority of LASTMA personnel.

“LASTMA will not condone any form of violence or intimidation and will take firm and decisive action against those responsible,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pressure mounts on Tinubu as CSOs rally in Abuja over controversial tax bill

Pressure mounts on Tinubu as CSOs rally in Abuja over controversial tax bill

Keyamo gets crucial backing on allocation of airstrips to Oyedepo, others

Keyamo gets crucial backing on allocation of airstrips to Oyedepo, others

Driver, conductor set LASTMA officer ablaze during arrest attempt in Lagos

Driver, conductor set LASTMA officer ablaze during arrest attempt in Lagos

Why Tinubu ordered release of detained minors - VP Shettima

Why Tinubu ordered release of detained minors - VP Shettima

Gombe State records 71 deaths in 201 road crashes, a 9.9% drop from 2023

Gombe State records 71 deaths in 201 road crashes, a 9.9% drop from 2023

Nigeria's national grid collapses again

Nigeria's national grid collapses again

We won't go on with 18 year admission rule - Alausa confirms, sets new priorities

We won't go on with 18 year admission rule - Alausa confirms, sets new priorities

FMC Keffi to dispose of 21 unclaimed corpses, gives relatives 2-week ultimatum

FMC Keffi to dispose of 21 unclaimed corpses, gives relatives 2-week ultimatum

How scandals like Engonga's reflect the hidden power dynamics in Equatorial Guinea’s elite circles [Opinion]

How scandals like Engonga's reflect the hidden power dynamics in Equatorial Guinea’s elite circles [Opinion]

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu holds his first meeting with the FIRS chairman after his two weeks vacation. [X, formerly Twitter]

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Zacch Adedeji, FIRS chairman [Channels Television]

FIRS ₦12.36 trillion record revenue sparks fresh reaction

Wale Edun, Nigeria's finance minister, during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. [Getty Images/Bloomberg]

Naira crude sale has set Nigeria's economy on path of industrialisation – Edun

PMS price increases again as NNPCL sells petrol at ₦1,025 per litre in Lagos,

PMS price increases again as NNPCL sells petrol at ₦1,025 per litre in Lagos