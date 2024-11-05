Driver, conductor set LASTMA officer ablaze during arrest attempt in Lagos

Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“LASTMA has been made aware of a distressing video showing the driver of a Volkswagen T4 commercial bus, licence plate LSD 355 CK, setting both his vehicle and LASTMA officer ablaze in a brazen attempt to evade arrest.

“This shocking event transpired today (Tuesday), November 5, when the driver resisted arrest with extreme aggression by LASTMA officials.

“The vehicle had been intercepted for violating traffic regulations in the Cele inward Mile 2 area,” he said.

Adebayo noted that the driver and his conductor in the course of arrest, erupted into a frenzy, resorting to pouring petrol on the LASTMA officer and engaging in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.

“The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment."

He reiterated LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to preserving order and ensuring the safety of Lagos roads, as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018. Adebayo, however, urged commercial and other drivers to comply fully with traffic regulations and respect the authority of LASTMA personnel.