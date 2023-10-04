ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Paul Enenche visits collapsed Dunamis church building in Makurdi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senior pastor stated that the church always applied due diligence in everything they do including their building constructions.

Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor at Dunamis. [Premium Times]
Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor at Dunamis. [Premium Times]

Enenche, who visited the scene Wednesday, was accompanied by his wife, Becky Enenche. The Enenches during the visit inspected the collapsed building located on Mission Ward, North Bank, and prayed with the congregation who gathered to welcome them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the church collapsed at about 2am on Tuesday when five pastors were carrying out midnight prayers and one of them died in the process.

Speaking with journalists after the prayers, Enenche said that the church always applied due diligence in everything they do including their building constructions.

He regretted that the same church which was filled to capacity on Sunday for seven hours for prayers and worship could collapsed at a time five persons were inside praying, adding that there was every need to thank God for his miracle.

“As a ministry we employ due diligence in our buildings and this we have done in several things we have done.

“We believe that going forward, we will look into more details, the procedures and everything including technical details, and we trust God this will be forestalled in the future,” he said.

He described the late pastor as a dedicated servant of God who had served God dedicatedly all his life, adding that he would be missed by not only his immediate family, the church, but the entire state. He said that God had the answers for everything adding that with time He would reveal the reason for the collapse of the church.

He prayed God to grant the immediate family, the branch and the entire Dunamis International Gospel Church the fortitude to bear the lost.

News Agency Of Nigeria

