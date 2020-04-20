Today, the vibrant entrepreneur and great philanthropist is driving inclusive capitalism through multiple acts of charity and mentorship.

Under her stewardship, the privately held conglomerate has grown its presence in numerous sectors, including aviation, maritime, energy, real estate and agriculture, among others.

According to Princess Dato’Seri Maria Amor, founder of We Care for Humanity and creator of the Global Order of Dignitaries and Philanthropists awards, these values are embodied by the group’s founder and guiding light: “Dr. Elizabeth has a ferocious drive in helping the people of Nigeria, uplifting the African continent while doing so. The enthusiasm she has for the sake of people is contagious and powerful.

Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich (the founder and CEO of Elin Group Limited and Elizabeth Jack Rich Aid Foundation)

"Despite the difficulties inherent to being a young entrepreneur, Dr. Elizabeth remains hopeful and excited about her company’s role in growing the Nigerian economy. Over the next few years, she believes both Elin Group and EJR-Aid can do much to improve financial inclusion in Nigeria, providing further gains to the country’s women and young people.

She believes that by staying focused on her vision, continuously identifying the gaps, providing the needed intervention and ensuring that a culture of continuous learning is promoted, the nation will remain successful.”

It is this attitude of never being satisfied, never standing still and always seeking improvement that has stood her and company in such good stead.

What’s clear is that Dr. Elizabeth will ensure these successes continue to benefit all Nigerian citizens. To have a broader insight about this young and vibrant entrepreneur, it is important for every Nigerian household to have this article.

