The DPR, in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Mr Paul Osu, on Monday in Lagos, noted that their motive was to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians into parting with huge sums of money for employment into the agency.

Osu said: ”They do this by masquerading as recruitment agencies and issuing bogus ‘DPR recruitment forms 2020/2021’ with spurious claims and promises of job offer into DPR.

“We hereby wish to state categorically that DPR is currently not conducting any recruitment exercise and has not engaged any persons, agents or consultants to act as intermediaries for any recruitment exercise.”

According to him, the DPR had not authorised anyone to charge any fees or issue recruitment forms on its behalf.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to reiterate that employment into the department is carried out in accordance with extant rules guiding such exercises in the Nigerian Public service in line with due process philosophy of government.

“In this regard, therefore, we would like to advise members of the public to discountenance any information circulating in the public space, particularly on social media regarding ‘DPR 2020/2021 recruitment forms.

“The public is enjoined to note that recruitment notices by DPR is usually published in national newspapers and our official website- www.dpr.gov.ng.

“Therefore, we further advise members of the public to always check our official website for information on our activities.”

Osu added that any person who does otherwise was at their own risk.