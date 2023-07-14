ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The proprietor expressed that the importance of native language must be stressed in classrooms also.

Mother talks to her daughter (Image illustration) [Credit: The Children's trust]
Mother talks to her daughter (Image illustration) [Credit: The Children's trust]

Recommended articles

Abodunrin, who made the call in Ilorin on Friday, July 14, 2023 told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that most parents were discouraging their wards from speaking their indigenous language by always enforcing English language in their homes.

According to him, most parents are not helping in the advocacy for indigenous language in the country as they prioritised English language above their native language.

You go to some household today, the rules is ‘Speak English’ as there is no room for local dialect.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Parents are not helping. Why must you refer to your own native language as local or vernacular? You are prioritising foreign language to the detriment of your original language.

”Be proud of your native language. Speak indigenous language to your children and let them see it as important and necessary.

”Let us stop to underrate our own indigenous language. Let us instill in our children the need to embrace and speak our language anywhere in the world,” he said.

The propeitor, however advised education stakeholders to make indigenous language compulsory subjects in school curriculum. He said the importance of native language must be stressed in classrooms, apart from individual homes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGO to disburse ₦500,000 education scholarship to 5 Epe indigenes

NGO to disburse ₦500,000 education scholarship to 5 Epe indigenes

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

Imo govt, Ohaneze Ndigbo seeks Tinubu's support on tackling security challenges

Imo govt, Ohaneze Ndigbo seeks Tinubu's support on tackling security challenges

Lawyer advises Nigerians to stop revealing account details to secure online loans

Lawyer advises Nigerians to stop revealing account details to secure online loans

'₦8,000 can't cater for a family for a week' - Labour leaders express divergent views on govt plan

'₦8,000 can't cater for a family for a week' - Labour leaders express divergent views on govt plan

'Staff undergo rigorous screening, appointments based on merit' - KASU debunks Islamisation agenda

'Staff undergo rigorous screening, appointments based on merit' - KASU debunks Islamisation agenda

FRSC records 62 deaths from 160 crashes in 6 months in Gombe

FRSC records 62 deaths from 160 crashes in 6 months in Gombe

'Targeted social spending crucial to mitigating removal of fuel subsidy' - IMF

'Targeted social spending crucial to mitigating removal of fuel subsidy' - IMF

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel