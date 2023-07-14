'Don't underrate your indigenous language, speak it to your children' - Proprietor advises parents

Abodunrin, who made the call in Ilorin on Friday, July 14, 2023 told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that most parents were discouraging their wards from speaking their indigenous language by always enforcing English language in their homes.

According to him, most parents are not helping in the advocacy for indigenous language in the country as they prioritised English language above their native language.

”You go to some household today, the rules is ‘Speak English’ as there is no room for local dialect.

”Parents are not helping. Why must you refer to your own native language as local or vernacular? You are prioritising foreign language to the detriment of your original language.

”Be proud of your native language. Speak indigenous language to your children and let them see it as important and necessary.

”Let us stop to underrate our own indigenous language. Let us instill in our children the need to embrace and speak our language anywhere in the world,” he said.