Don't steal, cheat as an act to survive' - Pastor urges Nigerians over economic hardships

Solomon, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday, July 21, 2023 while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the crisis would not last forever. According to him, most people will be ready to do anything for survival due to the economic situation in the country.

He, however, advised the public not to be too desperate by indulging in things that could ruin their future.

”Be disciplined, don’t allow yourself to be pushed to steal or involve in any kind of robbery act to survive.

”There is no need to cheat or do any internet fraud for survival. Everything will come and go.

”It is a matter of time. Do not ruin your future, career or name all in the name of economic crisis,” he advised.

The cleric, however, called on the public to support and share the little they have with the less privileged and poor people. He advised the privileged and rich people not to think about themselves alone, rather remember and support the poor people.