Don't squeeze Nigerians' breath with price increase, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Afenifere urged the government not to snuff lives out of Nigerians before the promised good time comes.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

The organisation raised the concern following the planned increase in electricity tariff, the introduction of fees for proof of ownership certificates for vehicle owners and other policy decisions of the Tinubu administration.

Afenifere warned that these plans, which inevitably would lead to a hike in prices of commodities and services, would worsen the precarious situation of the hapless masses.

While it recognised the potential of these policies to uplift Nigerians in the medium and long term, the group, through its spokesman, Comrade Jare Ajayi, urged the government to give Nigerians some breathing space in the interim.

It stressed “The need to ensure that the people are not squeezed out of breath before that good time comes, as it’s only a person who is wholesomely alive that would enjoy the largesse of tomorrow!

Afenifere also advised the President to be cautious of and desist from actions that could render his administration unpopular among the people.

Speaking further, Ajayi urged Tinubu to be mindful of steps by government agencies that may sabotage his good intentions for the country.

The spokesman faulted the recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mandating banks to collect customers’ social media accounts.

He described the move as a means to punish the public for the failure and negligence of relevant government agencies to carry out their constitutionally assigned duties.

The electricity distribution companies had explained that the proposed increase in tariff was due to the naira exchange that went up from ₦441 to ₦750 per dollar, but Ajayi questioned why services provided in Nigeria should be predicated on U.S. dollars.

“Is the energy they are distributing imported from the United States of America?” he asked.

