Don't join hardship protests, rallies - Afenifere cautions Yorubas

The call comes ahead of the proposed nationwide two-day strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) slated for February 27-28, 2024.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced that it would embark on a mass protest to register Nigerian workers' displeasure over the prevailing economic condition in the country.

The removal of subsidy on petrol by President Bola Tinubu, coupled with his government's decision to float the naira, has triggered a dramatic hike in the prices of goods and services.

The government's policies have also enabled the free fall of the naira, bringing untold economic hardship to the people.

In response, angry Nigerians have taken to the streets in Niger, Oyo and Osun, among other states, asking the Federal Government to take decisive steps to end the mass suffering.

But Afenifere advised the Yorubas against joining such protests.

In a statement on Sunday, February 25, 2024, the group's leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, urged Nigerians to come to terms with the realities of the nation’s challenges.

He noted that Tinubu's government is working to provide solutions to the myriad of challenges it inherited over the years.

“As a responsible leader, I appeal to every Yoruba man and woman, young and old, and our fellow citizens across the nationalities, to exercise patience and refrain from engaging in protests or actions that may escalate tensions.

“The outcry over the hardship, hunger, and price hikes is not unexpected. However, we must come to terms with the realities of our national challenges, which the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is striving to resolve.

“While acknowledging the hardships faced by our people, it is important to recognise that these economic measures, although difficult, are part of a larger strategy aimed at restoring economic prosperity and stability to Nigeria.

“The government’s commitment to implementing these measures is a testament to its dedication to addressing the root causes of our economic challenges, inherited from the ills of the previous years,” Fasoranti stated.

While admitting that the impact of the President's economic reforms is challenging to everyone, the nonagenarian pleaded for patience from Nigerians during this trying time.

The elder statesman also urged the citizens to trust the government's commitment to their welfare, adding that the reforms will bear positive fruits for everyone.

“Let us engage in constructive dialogue and contribute positively to the ongoing economic reforms. Join me in appealing for unity and understanding among our people. Together, we can weather this storm and emerge stronger as a nation.

“It is important to note that the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira is not undertaken lightly, as we all know the great damage done to our national prosperity through the nefarious activities of the agents of darkness within the oil and financial sectors.