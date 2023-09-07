Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

They made the plea in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe on Thursday. NAN reports that the National Assembly approved ₦819.5 billion for the 2023 Supplementary Budget with significant allocations for different sectors.

The budget set aside ₦500 billion as palliatives due to the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government. Oba Babatunde Ogunlaja, the paramount ruler of Odo-Noforija, appealed to the government not to stockpile the food palliatives, but use them purposefully.

According to him, this foodstuffs will go a long way in solving some households food challenges.

“There is no doubt that the economy is harsh for now but there is no gain without pain.

“I am sure everything will be better in the country in the long run but I urge the government to be upright in their palliatives distribution and target the needy, ” he said.

Ogunlaja also urged the council chairmen to work closely with, and channel the palliatives through the traditional rulers in the next phase of food distribution at the local government level. He explained that the collaboration would ensure that the palliatives reached a larger percentage of the population.

Also, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo of Ilara kingdom, urged local government chairmen against using politics or sentiments to distribute the palliatives to households in the community.

The traditional ruler said the billions of naira given by the Federal Government to other tiers of government to support the palliatives were sufficient to cushion the hardship faced by the people at the grassroots at the moment.

“The local government needs to go back to the drawing board and get their priority right.

“They shouldn’t see government funding and support as largesse to upgrade their financial status, rather, use it for the purpose it is meant for, ” he said.

Ogunsanwo advised the council chairmen to work closely with the traditional rulers for fair distribution of the palliatives, because the traditional institution was more accessible to the populace than the chairmen.

“Although, there is a working relationship between the traditional rulers and the tiers of government, the relationship needs to be strengthened,” he said.

Similarly, Oba Asumo Aderibigbe of Odo-Ayandelu, enjoined the council chairmen to work closely with the NGOs, religious, community, and traditional leaders for the distribution of palliatives.

He said they should also work with the market and Community Development Associations (CDA’s) for equitable distribution of the palliatives to the poor households.

“The fuel subsidy palliative programme raises concerns about impacting the number of benefiting households.

“Achieving balanced economic development necessitates prioritising fair distribution, as it lays the foundation for an equitable and prosperous economic landscape,” he said.

He added that it became crucial to establish an accurate sharing formula that ensured fairness during the allocation of the palliatives to communities, to address existing disparities.

“By implementing such a transparent and equitable process, the government can demonstrate its commitment to good governance and promote a system that benefits all stakeholders.

“This approach will help foster trust, promote inclusivity, and contribute to a more balanced development, ” he said.

High Chief Peter Ogungbesan of Ora Kingdom, said that effective strategies were needed for financial inclusion and equitable distribution.

“These challenges emphasise the importance of meticulous budget scrutiny, attention to detailed and innovative approaches to achieve equitable distribution and inclusive governance,” he said.

Ogungbesan applauded the present administration, led by President Bola Tinubu, on the strategic planning and measures put in place to unravel the current economic hardships.

“The administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos is also trying its best, but it needs to work more with the government at the grassroots, traditional and religious leaders.

