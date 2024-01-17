ADVERTISEMENT
Don't approach insecurity like Buhari - Afenifere leader warns Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Afenifere leader said Buhari's approach to tackling insecurity proved ineffective and cautioned President Tinubu against treading the same path.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]
Adebanjo made the call following Tinubu's issuance of marching order to service chiefs and security agencies amid the recent wave of security breaches across the country.

Speaking in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Yoruba leader described Tinubu's directive as a wrong approach to tackling insecurity.

He noted that the move bears resemblance to the method adopted by Buhari, which, according to him, amounted to futile efforts in the end as insecurity persisted throughout the period he was in power.

The nonagenarian was in Plateau to pay a condolence visit to the residence of a former Governor of the state and first National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Late Chief Solomon Lar, following the Christmas Eve attacks that claimed nearly 200 lives in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.

The Afenifere leader insisted that for President Tinubu to succeed in the fight against insecurity, perpetrators of killings across the country must be arrested and prosecuted.

When Buhari was in office, we said he was behind those killing Nigerians. We told him (Buhari) that those killing us are in his government, House Representatives and the Senate. When it (killings) happens, he would say he has given marching orders. We want action and not marching orders. In the end, nothing happens. No arrest even after our complaints.

“Now, we have another President. And we are faced with the same security challenge. We want action from President Tinubu and not marching orders. Anybody who wants to impress Nigerians must go after those behind the killings. They must be arrested and prosecuted if he wants the problem to be solved,” Adebanjo said

The elder statesman also consoled the people of Plateau State whose loved ones were killed in the Christmas Eve attack.

