ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

People in need raise over ₦180m on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByDonateNG

People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng
People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng

Recommended articles

donate-ng set out on a journey eight years ago, with the hope to bridge the gap between charity organisations, charitable causes/campaigns and individuals (donors) with the heart and will to support the causes raised in Nigeria by Nigerians.

We knew this was possible through transparent crowdfunding and online donations using modern day online payment solutions. So far this solution has been able to raise over ₦‎180 million and have had over 2800 campaigns on it.

People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng
People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The donate-ng team dreams of lending a voice to the sick who need money for treatment. We long to help build/rehabilitate schools, provide clean water, build places of worship and empower those who are hitherto powerless; bearing in mind that we all draw our strengths from each other and knowing that I am who I am because of who we all are.

We are bold to say; we are your go-to crowdfunding platform. We do not mean this in a braggadocious way; in fact, this is not our words but an expression of the numerous people whom we have had the privilege to have helped raise funds for their charity and charitable causes on our platform.

Read the testimonies from some of them:

People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng
People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

"Their processes and work on our campaigns made a significant difference to our funding and outreach efforts from the first day. With engaging and result-oriented staff members always responding to our needs and professional, easily accessible customer service on call, running our campaigns on their website made us feel they took us as a partner.

"The results we achieved surpassed my expectations and has given us confidence to use them again. I will easily recommend donate-ng to anyone seeking results. We simply can’t put a price on the value we have received from donate-ng and owe so much to their team."

People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng
People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng Pulse Nigeria

"Being of Nigerian descent, I was very proud to use a fundraising platform that was designed for Nigeria. donate-ng was very easy to set up and use. There are variety of options for people to make payments from all around the world to support causes in Nigeria. The customer service was excellent as my peculiar needs were met without any complaints. I would definitely encourage people to use this platform to support charitable causes as well as donate-ng."

ADVERTISEMENT
People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng
People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng Pulse Nigeria

"I have always found it hard to get a good crowdfunding system, especially one that is Nigerian and where you don't have to battle with international verification and non acceptance of Nigeria as found in foreign crowdfunding systems.

"Using donate-ng was seamless and as far as I know the only one that was able to effectively introduce and make use of the phone coding system. This makes fund raising easier especially for those who don't like to have to go directly to the bank. Kudos to the team."

People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng
People in need raise over ₦180 million on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

To be a part of this exciting journey, you too can raise your charitable causes using our website; www.donate-ng.com or reach out to us via info@donate-ng.com for more information.

Be rest assured, donate-ng would be there to guide you through the three-minute sign-up process. We have been tested and trusted, come and be a part of these testimonies.

#FeatureByDonateNG

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu govt sets up task force on erosion control to tame flooding

Enugu govt sets up task force on erosion control to tame flooding

IGP praised for gender sensitivity in deployments of 8 new Commissioners

IGP praised for gender sensitivity in deployments of 8 new Commissioners

Governors meet Tinubu, pledge to complement FG’s relief initiatives

Governors meet Tinubu, pledge to complement FG’s relief initiatives

Police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Ebonyi

Police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers in Ebonyi

People in need raise over ₦180m on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng

People in need raise over ₦180m on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng

UN Security Council terminates Mail peacekeeping mission

UN Security Council terminates Mail peacekeeping mission

IGP Egbetokun reviews training curriculum to give human face to policing

IGP Egbetokun reviews training curriculum to give human face to policing

Stop misleading Nigerians on university curriculum, NUC fires back at ASUU

Stop misleading Nigerians on university curriculum, NUC fires back at ASUU

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine, advises airline operators

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine, advises airline operators

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President