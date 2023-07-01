People in need raise over ₦180m on Nigerian crowdfunding platform, donate-ng

donate-ng set out on a journey eight years ago, with the hope to bridge the gap between charity organisations, charitable causes/campaigns and individuals (donors) with the heart and will to support the causes raised in Nigeria by Nigerians.

We knew this was possible through transparent crowdfunding and online donations using modern day online payment solutions. So far this solution has been able to raise over ₦‎180 million and have had over 2800 campaigns on it.

The donate-ng team dreams of lending a voice to the sick who need money for treatment. We long to help build/rehabilitate schools, provide clean water, build places of worship and empower those who are hitherto powerless; bearing in mind that we all draw our strengths from each other and knowing that I am who I am because of who we all are.

We are bold to say; we are your go-to crowdfunding platform. We do not mean this in a braggadocious way; in fact, this is not our words but an expression of the numerous people whom we have had the privilege to have helped raise funds for their charity and charitable causes on our platform.

Read the testimonies from some of them:

Disu Kamor (MPAC)

"Their processes and work on our campaigns made a significant difference to our funding and outreach efforts from the first day. With engaging and result-oriented staff members always responding to our needs and professional, easily accessible customer service on call, running our campaigns on their website made us feel they took us as a partner.

"The results we achieved surpassed my expectations and has given us confidence to use them again. I will easily recommend donate-ng to anyone seeking results. We simply can’t put a price on the value we have received from donate-ng and owe so much to their team."

Tope Taylor (The Love Project)

"Being of Nigerian descent, I was very proud to use a fundraising platform that was designed for Nigeria. donate-ng was very easy to set up and use. There are variety of options for people to make payments from all around the world to support causes in Nigeria. The customer service was excellent as my peculiar needs were met without any complaints. I would definitely encourage people to use this platform to support charitable causes as well as donate-ng."

Toyin Adesola — ED, Sickle Cell Advocacy & Management Initiative

"I have always found it hard to get a good crowdfunding system, especially one that is Nigerian and where you don't have to battle with international verification and non acceptance of Nigeria as found in foreign crowdfunding systems.

"Using donate-ng was seamless and as far as I know the only one that was able to effectively introduce and make use of the phone coding system. This makes fund raising easier especially for those who don't like to have to go directly to the bank. Kudos to the team."

To be a part of this exciting journey, you too can raise your charitable causes using our website; www.donate-ng.com or reach out to us via info@donate-ng.com for more information.

Be rest assured, donate-ng would be there to guide you through the three-minute sign-up process. We have been tested and trusted, come and be a part of these testimonies.