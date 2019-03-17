Akinloye, who gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday said the state has continued to work on its master plan since 1999.

“The state remains a good example when it comes to infrastructure development. My expectation from the incoming administration is that it should continue with the ongoing developments in infrastructure, tourism, politics, transportation and the environment.

“They should also continue with the housing projects, health care centres and most importantly, educational and other developmental projects already contained in the master plan,’’ he said.

Akinloye, who also spoke on the March 9 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections said that the elections were free and fair.

“I was the Returning Officer for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Epe Local Government during the elections and the elections were considered to be free and fair.

“Our electorate have began to understand and abide by democratic rules. Democracy is a process and not a destination, therefore, our democracy must continue to thrive in spite of the numerous challenges,‘’ he said.

The lecturer congratulated the governor-elect and his deputy, adding that the state may collapse if its master plan was disrupted.

“Lagos state is still known to be a mega and peaceful city because of the solid foundation and structure built since 1999. Lagos may collapse if someone disrupt the structure and change the master plan,” he said.