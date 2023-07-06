ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

News Agency Of Nigeria

APC further explained that similar scenario was played to scuttle the former governor’s chance of securing ticket for the party’s gubernatorial election in 2019.

Former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje. [Daily Trust]
Former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and Alhaji Zakari Sarina, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had on Thursday invited Ganduje to appéar before it over alleged dollar bribe videos.

The Chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, confirmed this to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rimingado said that the commission is expecting Ganduje to appear before it next week to have the opportunity to clear his name in the ongoing investigation.

Reacting, the APC said it has realised that the reenactment of the politically motivated issue of the Dollar video by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), which is before a court of law, was part of a sinister plot to dent the image of the former governor.

It further explained that similar scenario was played to scuttle the former governor’s chance of securing ticket for the party’s gubernatorial election in 2019.

The statement added that this time, the detractors are engaged in this campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between President Bola Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president’s strongest allies in the North.

The APC stated that while Ganduje’s contributions to the Tinubu political project right from the conduct of the primary election, is widely appreciated, his relationship with the President remains cordial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

President Tinubu to announce new date for census, NPC Chairman

President Tinubu to announce new date for census, NPC Chairman

We've invited Ganduje to answer questions on ‘dollar videos’ - Commission

We've invited Ganduje to answer questions on ‘dollar videos’ - Commission

Senate moves to check illegal motor parks, pick-up points in FCT

Senate moves to check illegal motor parks, pick-up points in FCT

Prophet Olowere’s death huge loss to Christendom, Oyo – Makinde

Prophet Olowere’s death huge loss to Christendom, Oyo – Makinde

Group begs Catholic Priest to join Edo governorship race

Group begs Catholic Priest to join Edo governorship race

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma