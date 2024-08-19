Doctor advises Nigerians to avoid eating sliced fruits due to hygiene risks

Ahunonu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that purchasing and eating sliced fruits was unhygienic and could cause more harm than good to the body.

According to him, cutting fruits ahead of eating time exposes the edible surfaces to pathogens like salmonella and E. coli, and there is a chance that flies may land on the uncovered fruits.

He said: “These flies might carry some viruses with them that can lead to diseases like diarrhoea, typhoid, and cholera”.

He advised that eating whole fruits would always be a better option, both financially and nutritionally.

“This is because often after produce is cut and exposed to the air, it begins to oxidise and deteriorate.

“A lot of people are not aware that the skin of a fruit protects all the good stuff inside, so you should try to keep it intact until you are ready to eat it,” he stated.

Ahunonu also said most sliced fruits are less beneficial because water does not carry nutrients through the cell walls anymore after they have been peeled making them less juicy.

He advised consumers to check for damaged fruits before buying by giving the fruits a sniff first, as fresh fruits should have a pleasant, fruity aroma.

“If they smell off or mouldy, they may not be good for eating.

“Some pre-cut fruits are treated with preservatives and antibacterial solutions, especially those on fruit stands.

“If you have to buy these pre-cut fruits, ensure you wash the slices and chunks thoroughly before eating them,” the doctor stated.

Meanwhile, Godson Anosike, a resident of Abuja, described buying sliced fruits as a “necessary evil”. Anosike, who said buying cut fruit was unhygienic, added it was not too bad as long as it was properly covered or closed from flies and other insects.

He, however, urged residents to be aware of the potential risks involved in eating sliced fruits and take necessary precautions.

“We can never know what goes on behind the scenes, so I advise people to be careful and try to know the environment where they are buying cut fruits from,” he noted.

Anosike added that the quantity and price of whole fruit was a factor that made him buy sliced fruits.

“I buy sliced fruits, especially watermelons and pineapples, if I can’t avoid buying a whole one at that moment,” he said.

Similarly, Rosemary James, a trader, said she usually saw sliced fruits as a "budget-friendly option".

“I won’t say it’s totally hygienic, but sometimes I don’t have enough money to buy the whole fruit, so getting the sliced one from the market helps a lot.

