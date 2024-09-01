DNA testing report shows high rate of paternity uncertainty in Nigeria

The report unveils several astonishing findings that shed light on societal dynamics, economic factors, and changing family structures in Nigeria.

The report, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday showed that paternity uncertainty remained high.

According to it, 27% of paternity tests conducted came back negative, indicating that more than one in four men tested are not the biological fathers of the children in question.

It also showed Immigration Tests surge, indicating that the “Japa” trend was high.

The report noted a significant increase in DNA tests for immigration purposes, growing more than any other test type, as more Nigerians seek opportunities abroad.

The trend also suggested that a growing number of parents with dual citizenship were processing paperwork for their children’s emigration

On regional dominance, the report showed that Lagos dominated, a reflection of economic disparity.

An overwhelming 73.1% of all DNA tests were conducted in Lagos, with a stark divide between Mainland (67.5%) and Island (32.5%).

This concentration highlighted the economic divide within Lagos and across Nigeria, raising questions about access to such services in other parts of the country.

It also showed that the Yoruba ethnic group accounted for 53% of tests, followed by Igbo (31.3%), with Hausa at only 1.20%.

Commenting on the report, Elizabeth Digia, Operations Manager at Smart DNA, said: “These findings offer a unique window into the changing dynamics of Nigerian families and society.

“The high rate of negative paternity tests and the surge in immigration-related testing are particularly noteworthy.

“They reflect broader societal trends that merit further discussion and research.

“The concentration of testing in Lagos also raises important questions about accessibility and awareness of DNA testing services across Nigeria.

“As a company, we’re committed to expanding access to our services nationwide while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and confidentiality,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statistics showed that most of the children tested were aged 0-five (54.0%), suggesting a preference for early paternity confirmation.

Men aged 41+ (45.6%) and 31-40 (37.0%) were most likely to request tests, potentially reflective of economic capabilities or increased paternity concerns in older men.

Also, it indicated slight gender bias in Child Testing as more tests were conducted on male children (52.8%) than female children (47.2%), insinuating a possible cultural preference for confirming the paternity of male offspring.

