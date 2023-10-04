ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dismissed police officer, others arrested for alleged criminal offences

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onwuemelie said that the suspect was arrested at about 1400hrs, following a report made to the Ugwunagbo Police Station that he was illegally in possession of firearms.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, said this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Umuahia on the activities and successes recorded by the command from July to September.

Onwuemelie, represented by the command’s Spokesperson, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said that William, 34, was arrested at about 1800hrs on Sept. 11, by operatives from Ndiegoro Divisional Police Headquarters, Aba, following credible information.

He said that the man was caught dressed in police camouflage, putting on a fez cap, and in possession of a fake Police warrant card.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was arrested, and the stolen property was recovered.

“The case has been charged to court, and the suspect is remanded in correctional custody,” he said.

The Abia police chief said that the command also arrested other suspects in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, and vandalism of government property, among others.

He said during the period, several suspects were arrested and various exhibits were recovered.

“Some of the exhibits include firearms of different specifications, vehicles, railway sleepers and illicit drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, some kidnap victims and trafficked children were safely rescued.”

According to him, all the cases have been duly charged to court.

Another suspect, 35-year-old mechanic, Chukwuemeka London, told newsmen that he purchased a locally made long single-barrel gun, which he was using as a hunter.

London further claimed that the gun, also recovered from him, belonged to his late grandfather.

Onwuemelie said that the suspect was arrested at about 1400hrs, following a report made to the Ugwunagbo Police Station that he was illegally in possession of firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the suspect and the exhibits were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The command also arrested one Princewill Jumbo, 49, for allegedly purchasing a reportedly stolen Sienna space bus, with Reg. No. (Enugu) JRV 857 AA, from one Chukwuma Egwim, 40.

The state Police boss said that both suspects were arrested on Oct. 2, at about 1100 hours, following credible information

Jumbo told newsmen that he purchased the vehicle from Egwim, unknown to him that it was stolen.

Onwuemelie also said that operatives of the command raided a notorious criminal hideout in Ehere, Aba and arrested eight suspects, whose ages ranged from 20 to 45.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the command recovered various exhibits, including a large quantity of weeds, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and some quantities of Tramadol tablets.

“The suspects have been charged to court after a thorough investigation and were remanded, accordingly,” the police commissioner said.

He also said that the command arrested one criminal suspect, Tochukwu Iheoma, 28, a resident of Umuochala Village in Ntighauzor, Obingwa LGA on Oct. 2, at about 0800hrs, following credible information.

He said that his operatives recovered two locally fabricated single-barrel pistols, three live cartridges and ATM cards from the suspect.

He also said that operatives of the Counter-Terrorist Unit arrested five male suspects after the tricycle conveying them was intercepted and a cut-to-size locally fabricated single-barrel shotgun, loaded with live cartridges, was recovered from them during a search.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onwuemelie further said that the command rescued one Sylvanus Emenegu, who was abducted on Sept. 30 and held in captivity in a building in Uratta, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

“The kidnappers fled upon sighting the police,” he said, adding that the operatives recovered a motorcycle and two POS machines in their hideout.

The police chief assured Abia residents of adequate security of lives and property, saying that the command was poised to provide a secure environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa guber poll manually

INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa guber poll manually

FG gives 2-week timeline for passport issuance to applicants

FG gives 2-week timeline for passport issuance to applicants

Tinubu committed to restoration of security in North East – Shettima

Tinubu committed to restoration of security in North East – Shettima

Dismissed police officer, others arrested for alleged criminal offences

Dismissed police officer, others arrested for alleged criminal offences

Unilorin establishes TV station – VC

Unilorin establishes TV station – VC

Focus on development, leave certificate matter alone - Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians

Focus on development, leave certificate matter alone - Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Reps call for urgent repair of Benin-Warri highway over tanker explosion

Reps call for urgent repair of Benin-Warri highway over tanker explosion

Ortom condoles Dunamis over church collapse that killed pastor in Benue

Ortom condoles Dunamis over church collapse that killed pastor in Benue

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary