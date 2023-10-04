Dismissed police officer, others arrested for alleged criminal offences

The Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, said this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Umuahia on the activities and successes recorded by the command from July to September.

Onwuemelie, represented by the command’s Spokesperson, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said that William, 34, was arrested at about 1800hrs on Sept. 11, by operatives from Ndiegoro Divisional Police Headquarters, Aba, following credible information.

He said that the man was caught dressed in police camouflage, putting on a fez cap, and in possession of a fake Police warrant card.

“He was arrested, and the stolen property was recovered.

“The case has been charged to court, and the suspect is remanded in correctional custody,” he said.

The Abia police chief said that the command also arrested other suspects in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, and vandalism of government property, among others.

He said during the period, several suspects were arrested and various exhibits were recovered.

“Some of the exhibits include firearms of different specifications, vehicles, railway sleepers and illicit drugs.

“Also, some kidnap victims and trafficked children were safely rescued.”

According to him, all the cases have been duly charged to court.

Another suspect, 35-year-old mechanic, Chukwuemeka London, told newsmen that he purchased a locally made long single-barrel gun, which he was using as a hunter.

London further claimed that the gun, also recovered from him, belonged to his late grandfather.

Onwuemelie said that the suspect was arrested at about 1400hrs, following a report made to the Ugwunagbo Police Station that he was illegally in possession of firearms.

He said that the suspect and the exhibits were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The command also arrested one Princewill Jumbo, 49, for allegedly purchasing a reportedly stolen Sienna space bus, with Reg. No. (Enugu) JRV 857 AA, from one Chukwuma Egwim, 40.

The state Police boss said that both suspects were arrested on Oct. 2, at about 1100 hours, following credible information

Jumbo told newsmen that he purchased the vehicle from Egwim, unknown to him that it was stolen.

Onwuemelie also said that operatives of the command raided a notorious criminal hideout in Ehere, Aba and arrested eight suspects, whose ages ranged from 20 to 45.

He said that the command recovered various exhibits, including a large quantity of weeds, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and some quantities of Tramadol tablets.

“The suspects have been charged to court after a thorough investigation and were remanded, accordingly,” the police commissioner said.

He also said that the command arrested one criminal suspect, Tochukwu Iheoma, 28, a resident of Umuochala Village in Ntighauzor, Obingwa LGA on Oct. 2, at about 0800hrs, following credible information.

He said that his operatives recovered two locally fabricated single-barrel pistols, three live cartridges and ATM cards from the suspect.

He also said that operatives of the Counter-Terrorist Unit arrested five male suspects after the tricycle conveying them was intercepted and a cut-to-size locally fabricated single-barrel shotgun, loaded with live cartridges, was recovered from them during a search.

Onwuemelie further said that the command rescued one Sylvanus Emenegu, who was abducted on Sept. 30 and held in captivity in a building in Uratta, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

“The kidnappers fled upon sighting the police,” he said, adding that the operatives recovered a motorcycle and two POS machines in their hideout.