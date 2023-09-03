Disco laments revenue loss due to outage in Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Awka, the capital town of Anambra and other parts of the state have been out of supply for some days.

Emeka Ezeh, Head Corporate Communications at EEDC said the outage affected Awka, Onitsha, Ekwulobia and other cities.

Ezeh blamed the outage on system breakdown at the Transmission Company of Nigeria Station in Onitsha which was a distribution point to other parts of Anambra.

He said TCN engineers had identified the fault and was already working on it to restore supply while calling EEDC customers to exercise patience.

He said the blackout had occasioned revenue loss of multiple millions and may get to billions if not urgently addressed.

“We highly regret the cut in supply in Anambra, it is as a result of loss at the TCN source in Onitsha.

“As a business, EEDC apologises to our numerous customers suffering huge revenue loss and it may run into billions if supply is not restored,” he said.

Meanwhile, operators of businesses have started to lament the high running cost.

Mr Uche who operates a restaurant in Awka said had spent about N600, 000 on generators since supply went off on Tuesday.