ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Disco reports ₦6bn loss after 12-day outage in Northern Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi

The outage and revenue loss have underscored the challenges faced by KEDCO and other electricity distributors across the region.

The power grid collapse crippled businesses in Northern Nigeria. [Getty Images]
The power grid collapse crippled businesses in Northern Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The outage, which began following a transmission line trip, disconnected several northwestern and northeastern states from the national grid, creating severe disruptions for businesses and residents alike.

According to KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala Sani, the company also faced the challenge of increased vandalism, with “70 transformers reportedly vandalised” during the outage, further compounding KEDCO’s operational struggles.

READ ALSO: Outrage as power outages stall businesses in Northern Nigeria, FG reacts

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the crisis, KEDCO initiated load shedding across its network, prioritising power for industrial and commercial feeders.

“The company is implementing load shedding, prioritising industrial and commercial feeders to support economic growth, especially in Kano, an industrial hub,” Sani explained.

This approach was intended to sustain industrial activities in the region, particularly in Kano, known for its extensive manufacturing sector.

READ ALSO: North erupts in jubilation as power is restored in some parts

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) worked diligently to restore grid connectivity, with power finally being re-established across the affected states by Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The TCN worked tirelessly to restore grid connectivity,” Sani stated, noting that this process involved gradual power restoration across northern communities to balance supply between residential and industrial zones.

The outage and revenue loss have underscored the challenges faced by KEDCO and other electricity distributors across the region, as they continue to grapple with infrastructure issues and vandalism amidst efforts to maintain stable power supply.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Disco reports ₦6bn loss after 12-day outage in Northern Nigeria

Disco reports ₦6bn loss after 12-day outage in Northern Nigeria

'Detained minors deserve schools, not cells' - Ex-APC spokesman to Tinubu

'Detained minors deserve schools, not cells' - Ex-APC spokesman to Tinubu

It's ₦960/litre - Dangote finally comes clean on price of petrol from refinery

It's ₦960/litre - Dangote finally comes clean on price of petrol from refinery

Rivers crisis caused by control of state resources, Fubara opens up

Rivers crisis caused by control of state resources, Fubara opens up

Lagos announces 15-month traffic diversion for Mile 2 interchange construction

Lagos announces 15-month traffic diversion for Mile 2 interchange construction

NDLEA seizes ₦4bn worth of cocaine abandoned at Lagos airport, arrests 30 suspects

NDLEA seizes ₦4bn worth of cocaine abandoned at Lagos airport, arrests 30 suspects

Abure joins world political leaders in Washington to observe US presidential poll

Abure joins world political leaders in Washington to observe US presidential poll

We can no longer feed - Scores of FCT residents cry out amid hardship

We can no longer feed - Scores of FCT residents cry out amid hardship

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

Pulse Sports

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Phone charging spots record high patronage in Jos amid blackout

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT

NAF airstrikes neutralise many terrorists in Borno. [Twitter:NAF]

NAF airstrikes eliminate scores of terrorists in Borno

President Bola Tinubu holds his first meeting with the FIRS chairman after his two weeks vacation. [X, formerly Twitter]

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'