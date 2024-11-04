Disco reports ₦6bn loss after 12-day outage in Northern Nigeria

The outage, which began following a transmission line trip, disconnected several northwestern and northeastern states from the national grid, creating severe disruptions for businesses and residents alike.

According to KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala Sani, the company also faced the challenge of increased vandalism, with “70 transformers reportedly vandalised” during the outage, further compounding KEDCO’s operational struggles.

In response to the crisis, KEDCO initiated load shedding across its network, prioritising power for industrial and commercial feeders.

“The company is implementing load shedding, prioritising industrial and commercial feeders to support economic growth, especially in Kano, an industrial hub,” Sani explained.

This approach was intended to sustain industrial activities in the region, particularly in Kano, known for its extensive manufacturing sector.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) worked diligently to restore grid connectivity, with power finally being re-established across the affected states by Wednesday.

“The TCN worked tirelessly to restore grid connectivity,” Sani stated, noting that this process involved gradual power restoration across northern communities to balance supply between residential and industrial zones.