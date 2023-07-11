ADVERTISEMENT
Diphtheria kills 6-year-old baby in Osun as outbreak spreads

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osun state governor has ordered immediate treatment of the infected residents.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The governor also directed the state’s Ministry of Health to launch contact tracing and immediate treatment of the infected residents. The directive is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the Spokesperson for the governor, on Monday. July 10, 2023 in Osogbo.

The statement said the governor gave the directive after a situation report from the officials of the Ministry of Health on the outbreak of the infection, which claimed one life at Osogbo, with other suspected cases under testing.

I have directed that the state emergency response centre be reactivated as a matter of urgency.

“The confirmed case at Osogbo is to be immediately followed up with contact tracing to ascertain status of those who had been in contact with the victim.

“Additionally, emergency treatment must be made available to the infected.

“We are in touch with the National Centre for Disease Control for exchange of information and technical support.

“I want to assure our people that proactive steps are being taken to nip in the bud any widespread escalation of the outbreak.

“Our people must be vigilant and observe precautions the Ministry of Health will soon be issuing.

“We must never forget to immunise our children and wards. Your government is on top of this medical development,’’ said the statement.

The statement added that the Ministry of Health informed the governor of how the disease killed a six-year-old patient. It said the baby developed the sign and symptoms on June 25 and died of the infection on July 7.

According to the statement, detailed case investigation, contact tracing, line listing, follow up and active case search in the community of the index case and retroactive case search at the health facilities within the community are ongoing.

The Ministry of Health, according to the statement, advised members of the public to ensure their children and wards are fully vaccinated, avoid crowded environments, consult doctors in case of symptoms, eat fruits and vegetables.

