The Senator representing Kogi West in the upper legislative chamber, unfurled his sleeping bag and slept on the verandah of the DSS hospital in Abuja, after he was relocated there from another medical facility by police personnel.

According to Sahara Reporters, Melaye refused to enter the main building of the DSS center after his transfer. He preferred instead to take position on the floor within the premises.

The report also states that Melaye demanded from the security operatives the reason for bringing him to the medical facility. Afterwards, he refused to enter the hospital.

Getting Melaye to surrender was no easy feat

On January 4, 2019, Melaye surrendered to the police after a standoff outside his Maitama apartment that began on December 28, 2018.

The police allege that Melaye was involved in the shooting of police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu in Kogi State in July of 2018.

For most of 2018, Melaye was in one police trouble or the other. In April, he infamously jumped out of a moving police van as he was being transported to face criminal charges in Kogi.

Police explains Melaye's transfer

The police say Melaye was moved from the police hospital to the DSS one in order to certify whether he was fit to stand trial for criminal charges or not.

According to the police, Melaye has been passed medically fit to stand trial, but the senator has insisted otherwise, hence his movement to another medical facility to corroborate or denounce his claims.

Police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood released a statement that read as follows:

"Senator Dino Melaye, under investigation and currently in Police custody on a fourteen (14) day remand warrant obtained from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on 9th January, 2019, for the offence of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs attacked Police personnel, shot and wounded SGT Danjuma Saliu on stop-and-search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State, has been taken to another government hospital for further medical attention.

"Senator Dino Melaye was taken for medical attention at the Police Clinic, Abuja, after he surrendered himself for arrest on 4th January, 2019. The Police medical team at the Police Hospital, Abuja certified that Senator Dino Melaye is well and healthy to stand trial after treating him. However, due to the complaint from Senator Dino Melaye that he is not well, the Police Investigation Team has taken him this afternoon to another government hospital, DSS Medical Facility in Abuja, for further medical attention.

"The Police Investigation Team obtained a Fourteen (14) day Remand Warrant from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on 9th January, 2019, to keep Senator Dino Melaye in Police Custody for investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him till 23rd January, 2019."

Senate President Bukola Saraki says Melaye’s hounding by the police is a clear case of political witch-hunting. Saraki has told everyone who cares to listen that the APC is using the police to keep Melaye out of circulation ahead of next month’s general elections.