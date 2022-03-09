RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

He was the head of the Special Investigation Panel set up to investigate the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari.

Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department is dead.

Egbunike was said to have slumped and died in his office in Abuja in the late hours of Tuesday. March 8, 2022.

Until his death, he was the head of the Special Investigation Panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, over money laundering allegations.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

