Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department is dead.
DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja
He was the head of the Special Investigation Panel set up to investigate the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari.
Recommended articles
Egbunike was said to have slumped and died in his office in Abuja in the late hours of Tuesday. March 8, 2022.
Until his death, he was the head of the Special Investigation Panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, over money laundering allegations.
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng