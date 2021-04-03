Following the arrest of the former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Dibu Ojerinde, for N900 million fraud, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has extended its probe to his children.

In a statement in March, the ICPC said it arrested Ojerinde over allegations that he misappropriated about N900 million while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

According to TheNation, lawyers to Ojerinde disclosed the commission's extension of its investigation to the ex-JAMB boss’ children in some documents they filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The lawyers in an affidavit filed along with an application claimed the ICPC has extended its investigation to three of Ojerinde’s children.

“The respondent has now further invited the applicant’s children, Mr. Adedayo Ojerinde, Hon. Olumide Ojerinde and Dr. Oluwaseun Ojerinde,” the lawyers said.

They added that the commission wrote to the children “to come to their office for questioning based on realm of speculations, and this also is an attempt to restrain the liberty of the children in a bid to frustrate the applicant and his family.”

One of the lawyers, Lilian Nwazue, of the firm of K. S. Olorunishola & Co, said although the ICPC earlier granted Ojerinde an administrative bail on conditions which he met, the commission invited him last week and suddenly altered the conditions.

Nwazue added that the new conditions “are very inhibitive which is indicative that the respondent does not want to allow the applicant bail.”