Deposed Deji of Akure, Oba Adepoju Adesina is dead

This is contained in a statement issued by Prince Dapo Adepoju, spokesman for the Adesina Royal Family of the Osupa Ruling House and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure.

Adesina, who ascended the throne as the 45th Deji of Akure on Nov. 26, 2005, was deposed by the state government on June 10, 2010 for engaging in an act unbecoming of a traditional ruler.

According to the statement, the deposed traditional ruler before his death prayed for the peace of Akure Kingdom.

The statement read: “The late Adepoju said God made it possible for him as a son of the Osupa Ruling House to ascend the throne as the Deji of Akure Kingdom 100 years after the reign of the Ojijigogun Ruling House.

“The 45th Deji promulgated and ensured implementation of reasonable market price control during his reign. He also recovered and took possession of Ilula Recreation Centre from a powerful cabal back to Akure Kingdom.

“Oba Adesina during his reign also provided local security and fair judgement was the order of the day.

“Shortly before he passed on, he predicted that Akure shall be great specifically that an Akure son would lead Nigeria as President.