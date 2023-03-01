ADVERTISEMENT
Democracy won - Gbajabiamila urges opposition to accept election results

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerians to accept the result of the just-concluded presidential election.

Femi Gbajabiamila (TheGuardianNG)
He congratulated the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the presidential poll, describing it as a testament to his hard work and tenacity.

Gbajabiamila said that Tinubu had not only built political bridges across the country, but believed strongly in its unity.

The speaker described the outcome of the election as victory for democracy and the dawn of new hope for the country.

”Tinubu is a courageous, dogged and determined democrat. He weathered the storm and emerged victorious against all odds.

”The result of this election is a victory for democracy. We were convinced that Nigerians will vote for him because he has good intentions for the country,” he said.

He said that Tinubu’s emergence as president would trigger unprecedented development in the country.

”I am aware that this victory did not come on a platter. I am sure that Tinubu will be magnanimous in victory.

”I urge Nigerians to support him to deliver on his campaign promises,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

