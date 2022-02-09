RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta Govt approves recruitment of 1,500 teachers

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The state government says the recruitment will be based on candidates passing Computer Based Test (CBT) in relevant subject areas.

The Government of Delta State has on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, approved the recruitment of teachers in core subject areas into the Unified Teaching Service of the state.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, stated this while briefing journalists in Asaba on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aniagwu said the recruitment became necessary to fill in vacancies created as a result of retirement, death and establishment of new schools across the state.

He said that the recruitment would not be political but strictly based on candidates passing Computer Based Test (CBT) in relevant subject areas.

On road construction in the state, the Information Commissioner said Exco approved a number of roads for construction across the three senatorial districts in the state.

He listed the construction of Justice Ada Onyetenu Street Asaba; Okuku Road, Kwale, Ndokwa West; Uche Anyahaebizi Street Asaba; Okobu Street Alisimie, Ika South LGA; Rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh Road in Udu and Construction of Aladja Ogbe-Ijoh Unity Road in Udu and Warri South West Local Government Areas as some of the roads earmarked for construction, rehabilitation and asphalt overlay.

Others include Construction of Chief James Ezechi Street, Okpai, Ndokwa East, Construction of Comrade Izeze Boulevard Road Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The Information Commissioner also announced exco’s approval for the construction of Ilabor Road in Igbodo, Ika North East, Oko-Amakom/Oko-Obiokpu to link 2nd Niger Bridge Service Road in Oshimili South; Construction of perimeter road at Asaba International Airport; Construction of Samuel Osika/Onojaife Streets, Mosogar, Ethiope West; and Construction of Aboy Road, Bomadi.

Others include the construction of Idumu-Inneh Street Phase 1, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North LGA, Construction of Chinedu Obodo Road and Francis Nwajei Street Asaba. Construction of Okwuijen Street, Boji-Boji, Agbor, Ika South, Construction of Buzugbe Street and Oranu Street, Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North East Local Government Area, among others

Aniagwu explained that the construction of the perimeter road at the Asaba Airport was part of the government’s responsibility in the airport concession agreement.

