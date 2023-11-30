ADVERTISEMENT
Delta government allocates ₦150bn for Works Sector in 2024 budget

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sum for the Ministry of Works is to execute capital projects in the forthcoming fiscal year.

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]
The State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, announced this in Asaba on Wednesday while presenting the 2024 budget to the State House of Assembly. According to him, the sum of ₦150 billion has been earmarked for the Ministry of Works to execute capital projects in the forthcoming fiscal year.

Oborevwor noted that his administration would prioritise infrastructural development, saying that the move is a key driver of economic growth and social development.

We will also invest in critical sectors such as transportation, energy, water, and telecommunications, with a focus on expanding access to underserved areas and improving the resilience and sustainability of our infrastructure,” he said.

Oborevwori who commended his predecessor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his tremendous strides in infrastructural development across the State, noted that the impact was visible in the improved quality of life of the people, as well as enhanced connectivity of communities across the state.

He, however, noted that there were still much to be done and assured that his administration was committed to building on the successes of the past as well as taking the State to new heights. Oborevwori also announced that the sum of ₦46.6 billion has been earmarked for the education sector in 2024 budget.

He said that education is a critical component of development, and noted that his administration was committed to ensuring that every citizen should have access to quality and affordable education.

"We recognise that education is not only a means to personal development, but also a key driver of economic growth, social mobility, and national competitiveness.

"We will prioritise investments in technical education and vocational training.

"We believe that these sectors have the potential to transform our economy by creating a skilled workforce that is equipped to meet the demands of modern industries and entrepreneurship.

"We will work closely with our educational institutions, industry leaders, and other stakeholders to develop programmes that are tailored to the needs of our people and equip our students with the skills-set they need to succeed in the 21st century.

"In addition, we will also prioritise investments in teacher training and professional development,” he stated.

Oborevwori also said, “we recognise that our teachers are the backbone of our educational system, and we are committed to providing them with the support and resources they need to deliver high-quality instruction.

"We will provide training and development opportunities for our teachers, with a focus on improving their pedagogical skills, subject matter expertise, and use of technology in the classroom,” the governor pledged.

