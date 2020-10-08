Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has signed bills to eliminate violence in private and public life 2020 and the Delta State Local Content Agency Law 2020, into law.

During the signing, the governor charged the legislature to continue to protect its integrity.

The governor said both laws will help sustain peace in the state.

He commended the Delta State House of Assembly for being resourceful and enterprising, saying that it had continued to pass meaningful bills in spite of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that one of the laws is very important to all families and to the government because it will ensure the protection of women, girls, children and men.

"We realise that to have a decent society, such laws must be in place and I believe that this will ensure greater peace and harmony in the home and in the public place.

"Beyond this, it will enable us to live in peace and live like human beings we were created to be, because many times the instincts in man tend to go against the laws of peace.

"By the grace of God, this law will provide enough punishment for all offenders. I read through it and I am quite pleased with the punishments that have been spelt out in the law for people who will be offenders and I urge all Deltans to find time to go through it so that they will be guided accordingly.

"The punishments are real and severe and I hope and pray that all Deltans and all those living in Delta State will conduct themselves in such a manner that will not go on the wrong side of the law," he said.

On the Delta State Local Content Agency Law 2020, the governor said that it will provide opportunities for transfer of skills and technology to the people and warned against host communities taking laws into their hands.

"We believe that there is a need to begin to think about our people and how to strengthen them.

"In strengthening them beyond creating employment for them, the issues of transfer of knowledge and skills to our people in places of work, and the need for respect for the various communities and our people that they work with is very important.

"This is not just about the oil industry; it includes all industries and business enterprises in the state employing people within the limit of the law.

"I believe that this local content law being domesticated in our state is for the good of our state and for our federation, because once Delta is peaceful, it will contribute her quota to the development of the country," Okowa said.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, said that the bills went through all the required law making processes.