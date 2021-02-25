The Delta State Government has signed a 30-year agreement with the Asaba Airport Company Limited to manage the Asaba International Airport.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony at the airport in Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the decision to concession the airport was taken in the best interest of the people of Delta.

He stated that there was no way the state government could effectively manage and develop the airport without resorting to the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

He said his administration chose concession as the most viable option for the airport to be run more professionally, efficiently, and profitably for the overall good of the state.

"The journey to today’s ceremony began in November 2015 when I set up a Project Steering Committee with the mandate to shop for a consortium of Concessionaire Operators/Investors with the technical and financial capabilities to redevelop, finance, design, operate, maintain and manage the Asaba airport for the Delta State Government.

"As we may be aware, this airport was conceived and built by the previous administration of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, CON, not only as a passenger airport but one that will tap the vast economic potentials accruable from the proximity to the eastern commercial cities of Onitsha and Nnewi, and be a hub for export of agricultural and manufactured goods.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (Punch)

"Unfortunately, the vision suffered a major setback when the airport was downgraded to a Category 3 airport by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) just few months before my administration came into being," he said.

He said his administration was faced with the challenge of economic recession at the time, and was confronted both with the challenge of upturning the downgrade and turning the airport into a model economic platform that is self-sustaining through a robust public/private partnership.

"With the successful signing of the agreement, it is the duty of the Concessionaire to manage the airport and develop the various strategic business units," Okowa added.

Managing Director Asaba Airport Company Limited, Adebisi Adebutu said the FIDC Mendes Consortium emerged the preferred bidder after five years of rigorous concession process.

He assured that his company is ready to deploy their skills and experience to make the airport the best in the country.

He said the primary goal of the company is to introduce international cargo services through the construction of a modern international cargo terminal as well as development of an airport hotel facility.