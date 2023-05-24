Delta Assembly passes 60 bills in 4 years

Speaker of the House and the state Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, said this at the valedictory session of the state 7th Assembly on Wednesday in Asaba.

“Distinguished colleagues, through our collective efforts, the 7th Assembly received and processed a total of 69 bills.

”The House subjected these bills, through legislative scrutiny and passed 60 out of the many Bills,” he said.

The speaker said that 58 of the bills had already been assented to by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, while the remaining were awaiting assent.

”I am glad to announce that 58 of the bills passed, have been assented to by our dear Governor.

”One is awaiting assent, another one is pending at the Committee of the Whole House, while nine were dropped,” he said.

He said that out of the 69 bills received by the House, 48 were Executive bills, while 21 were private members’ bills.

He said named some of the bills to include the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau Law, 2019; Delta State Public Procurement Law, 2020; Delta State Internal Revenue Service Law, 2020 and Delta State Community Security Corps Agency Law, 2020.

Oborevwori also said that the House also received and processed a total of 237 motions which led to resolutions.

Oborevwori commended his colleagues for the successes recorded.

”I am deeply touched by the heart warming speeches of members. However, everything that has a beginning, has an ending.

”Today, together we are berthing a Legislative journey, which we started on June 10, 2019.