The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta Assembly passes 60 bills in 4 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker said that 58 of the bills had already been assented to by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, while the remaining were awaiting assent.

Speaker of the House and the state Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori. [NAN]
Speaker of the House and the state Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Speaker of the House and the state Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, said this at the valedictory session of the state 7th Assembly on Wednesday in Asaba.

“Distinguished colleagues, through our collective efforts, the 7th Assembly received and processed a total of 69 bills.

”The House subjected these bills, through legislative scrutiny and passed 60 out of the many Bills,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker said that 58 of the bills had already been assented to by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, while the remaining were awaiting assent.

”I am glad to announce that 58 of the bills passed, have been assented to by our dear Governor.

”One is awaiting assent, another one is pending at the Committee of the Whole House, while nine were dropped,” he said.

He said that out of the 69 bills received by the House, 48 were Executive bills, while 21 were private members’ bills.

He said named some of the bills to include the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau Law, 2019; Delta State Public Procurement Law, 2020; Delta State Internal Revenue Service Law, 2020 and Delta State Community Security Corps Agency Law, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oborevwori also said that the House also received and processed a total of 237 motions which led to resolutions.

Oborevwori commended his colleagues for the successes recorded.

”I am deeply touched by the heart warming speeches of members. However, everything that has a beginning, has an ending.

”Today, together we are berthing a Legislative journey, which we started on June 10, 2019.

”Though, the sail was not free from occasional challenges, overall, it is a successful tenure. With a heart of thanksgiving to God Almighty, I congratulate all of us for making it to the end of the tenure,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We inherited a dilapidated economy in Ondo- APC replies PDP

We inherited a dilapidated economy in Ondo- APC replies PDP

Aisha Buhari hands over guide documents to successor, Remi Tinubu

Aisha Buhari hands over guide documents to successor, Remi Tinubu

I'm proud we gave our best - Buhari tells Ministers, State House staff

I'm proud we gave our best - Buhari tells Ministers, State House staff

Delta Assembly passes 60 bills in 4 years

Delta Assembly passes 60 bills in 4 years

Judge threatens to declare Fani-Kayode wanted, says EFCC slacking

Judge threatens to declare Fani-Kayode wanted, says EFCC slacking

NAFDAC warns against sale of prohibited refrigerant gases

NAFDAC warns against sale of prohibited refrigerant gases

Police arrest 10 suspected kidnappers, 3 gun runners in Nasarawa

Police arrest 10 suspected kidnappers, 3 gun runners in Nasarawa

Ex-Ogun Deputy Speaker docked over breach of peace in Assembly premises

Ex-Ogun Deputy Speaker docked over breach of peace in Assembly premises

JAMB refuses to extend Direct Entry registration deadline beyond May 30

JAMB refuses to extend Direct Entry registration deadline beyond May 30

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration