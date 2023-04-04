The sports category has moved to a new website.
Deloitte: Nigeria could gain $19bn by eliminating tropical diseases

Ima Elijah

Nigeria could gain approximately $19 billion in increased productivity by meeting its 2030 elimination targets for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs)

Health Ministry says 122m Nigerians at risk of contracting Neglected Tropical Diseases. [sabin]
Health Ministry says 122m Nigerians at risk of contracting Neglected Tropical Diseases. [sabin]

A new study by Deloitte and commissioned by the END Fund has revealed that the Nigerian economy could gain approximately USD $19 billion in increased productivity by meeting its 2030 elimination targets for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

The study's findings were launched on World NTD Day (30th of January 2023) and attended by the Honourable Minister of Health in Nigeria, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Minister of State for Health, Hon Ekumankama Joseph Nkama.

The report's main objective is to present the key economic and social benefits of eliminating the five most prevalent NTDs in Nigeria by 2030.

Oyetola Oduyemi, the END Fund's Senior Director for Public Affairs, stated that the report aims to galvanise concerted efforts by the public, private, and philanthropic sectors of the country and sub-region to elevate NTDs in public health systems, increase the domestic resource envelope for NTDs, and influence policymaking that will effectuate these objectives.

The gains would also continue beyond 2030, as individuals who are cured or avoid infection live more productive and fulfilling lives.

Leprosy (Hansen's Disease), Lymphatic Filariasis, Mycetoma, Onchocerciasis, Rabies, Schistosomiasis, are all some examples of known tropical diseses common in Nigeria.

These diseases disproportionately affect economically disadvantaged groups, causing severe symptoms that hinder their ability to lead independent and productive lives.

The report's findings offer a positive outlook for Nigeria's economic future, with an emphasis on the importance of a "leave no one behind" approach to NTDs, supporting the United Nation's Global Goals and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

As the study shows, eliminating NTDs will not only contribute to the economic growth of the country but will also advance educational outcomes, leading to a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria.

