Defence Minister donates ₦20m to Jigawa govt to support flood disaster victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru (L) and Gov Umar Namadi of Jigawa (R), during the minister’s visit to the state to commiserate with the government and people of Jigawa over the recent flooding that ravaged the state [NAN]
Badaru donated when he visited the Jigawa Governor to commiserate with him on the flood which ravaged the state and resulted in the loss of lives and properties.

This is contained in a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Ogbuike, during the visit, Badaru expressed his sympathy over the severe flooding incident, which also led to the destruction of farmlands across the state.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to assisting the state in this challenging period while explaining that the donation was his gesture of solidarity and compassion to the state.

Badaru further appreciated Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State for providing a swift response to the flood crisis.

“Your prompt action in providing relief to the flood victims is commendable,” he said.

