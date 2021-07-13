Declare state of emergency on unemployment - Reps urge Buhari

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep Ahmed Wase, presided over the consideration of the reports.

In his motion, Gbajabiamila said the summit was held to generate ideas in tackling insecurity in the country, adding that the committee met with stakeholders and security experts in which suggestions were provided.

He said that subsequently, the recommendations of the report were voted and adopted by the lawmakers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in April, the House set up an ad hoc committee to organise Security Summit as part of efforts to restore peace across the country.