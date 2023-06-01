The sports category has moved to a new website.
Declare state of emergency on drug abuse, Reps tell Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawmakers requested upgraded equipment and weapons for the NDLEA to be able to carry out its responsibilities more effectively.

Nigeria is currently dealing with a drug epidemic as evident in the activities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) which has remained unrelenting in its offensive against drug syndicates and users across the country.

However, despite the efforts of the anti-narcotic agency, it seems from the available evidence that the drug menace is showing no sign of abating and thus may now require an extra intervention by the President.

This was the view of the lawmakers following a motion of urgent national importance by a member of the House, Francis Agbo.

While making his submission during plenary on Wednesday, June 1, 2023, the lawmaker representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency in Benue State, drew the House's attention to the efforts of the NDLEA to rid the country of drug abuse.

The House also conveyed its concerns regarding the equipment and weapons available to the anti-narcotic agency and asked for an increase in budgetary allocation to the agency.

The lawmakers, therefore, resolved that, in order to inject higher efficiency into its activities, the NDLEA should be directly funded by the presidency.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has fixed Tuesday, June 6, 2023, for its valedictory session which will signal the end of activities of the ninth Green Chamber.

