Deborah's death 'll not be tolerated, says northern Christian body

A Christian body in northern Nigeria known as Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, has said the death of Deborah Samuel should not be tolerated as though there is no government who makes people pay for their heinous crime.

TEKAN
The body translated in Hausa Language as Tarayyar Ekklesiyoyin Kristi a Nijeria (TEKAN), said so many acts such as this carried out by Muslim extremists have been allowed to go unpunished, saying if the killers of Deborah Samuel are not apprehended and punished, same evil against Christians in the north would continue unabated.

Describing the killing of the 200 level Home Economics student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto as barbaric, TEKAN called on the Federal Government to save the country from the anguish by bringing the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

TEKAN in a statement signed and issued on Sunday in Jos by the TEKAN President Rev. Caleb S. Ahima and General Secretary Very Rev. Moses J. Ebuga emphasized that the act if not handled properly will further divide the country into religious lines.

The statement said: "TEKAN Executive Council during its meeting at the Headquarters on 12th May, 2022, received with rude shock the terribly tragic event of the gruesome murder of Ms Deborah Samuel , a 200 Level Home Economics student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, sokoto for allegedly committing a blasphemy.

"We condemn this inhuman act in totality and in the strongest terms possible. We call on the Nigeria Authorities to act decisively to bring those who committed this criminal act to face the full wrath of the law regardless of whoever is involved.

"This irreligious dastardly act must not be tolerated at all. Recalling past incidents where those who committed similar criminal acts go free, TEKAN calls upon the expects the security agencies and the Federal Government to do the needful to ensure justice is done. “The perpetrators should be dealt with to serve as a deterrent for future occurrence. We call on our members not to take the law into their hands but allow the authorities to act swiftly and appropriately”.

TEKAN extends its deepest condolences to the family of the slain student and her entire community and calls on all its members to be fervent in prayers for justice and peace in the country.

