We are alive to our responsibilities on Deadly Indomie - NAFDAC boss

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the assurance in a statement on Tuesday by Mr Olusayo Akintola, NAFDAC resident media consultant.

The assurance followed the news of recall of Indomie instant noodles (Special Chicken flavour) by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities on alleged presence of ethylene oxide, a compound associated with an increased risk of cancer.

Adeyeye said that NAFDAC as a responsible and responsive regulator, is taking swift actions to carry out random sampling and analysis of Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) for the presence of ethylene oxide.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the investigation would be extended to other brands of instant noodles offered for sale in the Nigerian market to detect whether such carcinogenic compound is present.

“We use this medium to assure the public that thorough investigation of the products will be conducted both at the factory and market levels and our findings will be communicated.

“The public is also hereby informed that the implicated Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ is not registered by NAFDAC for sale in Nigeria.

“It is important to mention that noodles are on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of Nigeria and is therefore not permitted for importation to Nigeria.

“Further, the Indomie instant noodles products (and other brands of noodles) registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market are manufactured in Nigeria and are only granted NAFDAC registration status.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A strict regulatory regime covering all aspects of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) are placed on all these product manufactured in Nigeria.

“The Ports Inspection Directorate (PID) is also on heightened alert to guard against importation of the implicated product into Nigeria.