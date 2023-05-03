The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We are alive to our responsibilities on Deadly Indomie - NAFDAC boss

Bayo Wahab

NAFDAC is taking swift actions to carry out random sampling and analysis of Indomie noodles.

NAFDAC has banned the importation of this flavour of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)
NAFDAC has banned the importation of this flavour of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the assurance in a statement on Tuesday by Mr Olusayo Akintola, NAFDAC resident media consultant.

The assurance followed the news of recall of Indomie instant noodles (Special Chicken flavour) by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities on alleged presence of ethylene oxide, a compound associated with an increased risk of cancer.

Adeyeye said that NAFDAC as a responsible and responsive regulator, is taking swift actions to carry out random sampling and analysis of Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) for the presence of ethylene oxide.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the investigation would be extended to other brands of instant noodles offered for sale in the Nigerian market to detect whether such carcinogenic compound is present.

We use this medium to assure the public that thorough investigation of the products will be conducted both at the factory and market levels and our findings will be communicated.

“The public is also hereby informed that the implicated Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ is not registered by NAFDAC for sale in Nigeria.

“It is important to mention that noodles are on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of Nigeria and is therefore not permitted for importation to Nigeria.

“Further, the Indomie instant noodles products (and other brands of noodles) registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market are manufactured in Nigeria and are only granted NAFDAC registration status.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A strict regulatory regime covering all aspects of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) are placed on all these product manufactured in Nigeria.

“The Ports Inspection Directorate (PID) is also on heightened alert to guard against importation of the implicated product into Nigeria.

“NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the agency is proactive and remains alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public,” Adeyeye stressed

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC Rivers state disassociates itself from Tinubu’s visit to Wike

APC Rivers state disassociates itself from Tinubu’s visit to Wike

Buhari approves partial exclusion of finance ministry from TSA

Buhari approves partial exclusion of finance ministry from TSA

We are alive to our responsibilities on Deadly Indomie - NAFDAC boss

We are alive to our responsibilities on Deadly Indomie - NAFDAC boss

Reps beg UK court to pity Ekweremadu after conviction for organ trafficking

Reps beg UK court to pity Ekweremadu after conviction for organ trafficking

How to check 2023 UTME results

How to check 2023 UTME results

Suspended INEC REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari has been arrested

Suspended INEC REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari has been arrested

Wike declares Wednesday public holiday for Tinubu’s visit

Wike declares Wednesday public holiday for Tinubu’s visit

Soludo denies threatening workers with pay cut for obeying IPOB’s order [Exclusive]

Soludo denies threatening workers with pay cut for obeying IPOB’s order [Exclusive]

NAFDAC assures Indomie is safe to eat amidst cancer scare reports

NAFDAC assures Indomie is safe to eat amidst cancer scare reports

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of this flavour of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates