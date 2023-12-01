ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Abiodun creates new ministries as Ogun prepares to join oil-producing states

Bayo Wahab

Abiodun says his administration has established the Ministry of Mineral Resources in preparation for the state’s new status.

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]
Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

With this development, Abiodun said the state would soon be given frontier status and join the league of oil-producing states in Nigeria.

The governor said this during the presentation of the year 2024 Appropriation Bill at the Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the exploration of oil in Tongeji Island, Ipokia Local Government Area, and Olokola, in Ogun Water-Side Local Government Area, respectively. We are confident that very soon, we will be given frontier status and will soon join the league of oil-producing states,” the governor said.

Governor Abiodun further his administration has established the Ministry of Mineral Resources in preparation for the state’s new status as an oil-producing state.

He explained that the new ministry would oversee the general administration and operation of the natural resources that abound in the state.

In addition, Abiodun said he has established the Ministry of Energy to enable the state to participate in the energy sector as guaranteed by the recent constitutional amendment.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.

